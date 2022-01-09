Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends greetings on Guru Gobind Singh's jayanti
On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, the DDMA has given relaxation to the devotees during the weekend curfew in Delhi, allowing them to offer prayers at Gurudwaras on Sunday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's jayanti, the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru, and said that the Guru's life message gives strength to millions of people.
The Prime Minister also tweeted some pictures of his visit to Bihar's Patna.
Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. His life and message give strength to millions of people. I will always cherish the fact that our Government got the opportunity to mark his 350th Parkash Utsav. Sharing some glimpses from my visit to Patna at that time. pic.twitter.com/1ANjFXI1UA
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022
Earlier, Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday extended his greetings on the occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, and called him an epitome of courage and compassion.
I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji on his 355th Prakash Purab. He was an epitome of courage, compassion and magnanimity. His efforts to serve the downtrodden are widely respected across the world. Our society will remain indebted to his teachings and sacrifices.
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 9, 2022
The Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh is being celebrated on 9 January this year. Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.
Meanwhile, in view of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given relaxation to the devotees during the weekend curfew in Delhi, allowing them to offer prayers at Gurudwaras on Sunday.
With input from ANI
