Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends greetings on Guru Gobind Singh's jayanti

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, the DDMA has given relaxation to the devotees during the weekend curfew in Delhi, allowing them to offer prayers at Gurudwaras on Sunday

FP Staff January 09, 2022 09:44:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared pictures from his 2017 Bihar visit when the 350th Parkash Utsav was celebrated. Twitter/ @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's jayanti, the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru, and said that the Guru's life message gives strength to millions of people.

The Prime Minister also tweeted some pictures of his visit to Bihar's Patna.

Earlier, Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday extended his greetings on the occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, and called him an epitome of courage and compassion.

The Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh is being celebrated on 9 January this year. Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Meanwhile, in view of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given relaxation to the devotees during the weekend curfew in Delhi, allowing them to offer prayers at Gurudwaras on Sunday.

With input from ANI

