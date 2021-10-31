Party leader Rahul Gandhi hailed her as a great example of women power and paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial Shakti Sthal in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders on Sunday paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her her 37th death anniversary.

Indira was assassinated in 1984 by two of her security guards linked to Khalistani extremists.

Modi took to his Twitter handle to pay his tribute. He tweeted:

On her death anniversary, paying tributes to India’s former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2021

Rahul paid floral tributes to Indira at her memorial Shakti Sthal in Delhi.

"My grandmother served the country fearlessly till the last moment — her life is a source of inspiration for us," the former Congress chief tweeted in Hindi. "A great example of women power, humble tributes to Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day," he said.

Posting her picture as a kid with Indira, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Your life is a message of courage, fearlessness and patriotism. Your life is a message to keep fighting for justice by walking on the path of ideals."

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said history will always be a witness to the enormous contribution of India's first woman prime minister and a "symbol of women's empowerment", Indira Gandhi. He tweeted:

भारत को आधुनिकीकरण की दौड़ में अग्रसर करने में, भारत की प्रथम महिला प्रधानमंत्री व महिला सशक्तिकरण की प्रतीक, श्रीमती इन्दिरा गांधी जी के बृहद योगदान के लिए इतिहास हमेशा साक्षी रहेगा। अपने खून से भारत को सींचने वालीं, श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी जी के बलिदान दिवस पर उन्हें शत शत नमन💐 pic.twitter.com/JUa3O2u7dn — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 31, 2021

The Congress, in a tweet from its official Twitter handle, also lauded the former prime minister's contribution to the country.

"She represented strength. She epitomised sacrifice. She personified service. A billion salutes to the Iron Lady of India, our very first woman Prime Minister, a true Bharat Ratna, Smt Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary," the Congress said in its tweet.