Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on 37th death anniversary
Party leader Rahul Gandhi hailed her as a great example of women power and paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial Shakti Sthal in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders on Sunday paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her her 37th death anniversary.
Indira was assassinated in 1984 by two of her security guards linked to Khalistani extremists.
Modi took to his Twitter handle to pay his tribute. He tweeted:
On her death anniversary, paying tributes to India’s former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2021
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailed her as a great example of woman power.
Rahul paid floral tributes to Indira at her memorial Shakti Sthal in Delhi.
"My grandmother served the country fearlessly till the last moment — her life is a source of inspiration for us," the former Congress chief tweeted in Hindi. "A great example of women power, humble tributes to Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day," he said.
मेरी दादी अंतिम घड़ी तक निडरता से देश सेवा में लगी रहीं- उनका जीवन हमारे लिए प्रेरणा स्त्रोत है।
नारी शक्ति की बेहतरीन उदाहरण श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी जी के बलिदान दिवस पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। pic.twitter.com/IoElhOswji
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2021
Posting her picture as a kid with Indira, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Your life is a message of courage, fearlessness and patriotism. Your life is a message to keep fighting for justice by walking on the path of ideals."
आपका जीवन साहस, निडरता और देशप्रेम का संदेश है।
आपका जीवन आदर्शों की राह पर चलते हुए न्याय के लिए लड़ते रहने का संदेश है। #IndiraGandhi#लड़की_हूँ_लड़_सकती_हूँ pic.twitter.com/qbI414t7Li
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 31, 2021
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said history will always be a witness to the enormous contribution of India's first woman prime minister and a "symbol of women's empowerment", Indira Gandhi. He tweeted:
भारत को आधुनिकीकरण की दौड़ में अग्रसर करने में, भारत की प्रथम महिला प्रधानमंत्री व महिला सशक्तिकरण की प्रतीक, श्रीमती इन्दिरा गांधी जी के बृहद योगदान के लिए इतिहास हमेशा साक्षी रहेगा।
अपने खून से भारत को सींचने वालीं, श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी जी के बलिदान दिवस पर उन्हें शत शत नमन💐 pic.twitter.com/JUa3O2u7dn
— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 31, 2021
The Congress, in a tweet from its official Twitter handle, also lauded the former prime minister's contribution to the country.
"She represented strength. She epitomised sacrifice. She personified service. A billion salutes to the Iron Lady of India, our very first woman Prime Minister, a true Bharat Ratna, Smt Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary," the Congress said in its tweet.
दूसरों की सेवा में खुद को समर्पित करना ही स्वयं को खोजने का माध्यम है।
दूसरों की सेवा में खुद को समर्पित कर ही बदलाव लाया जा सकता है।#IndiasIndira pic.twitter.com/YCxKILBXQp
— Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2021
Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi & Shri @RahulGandhi pay their tributes to former PM, Smt. Indira Gandhi on the anniversary of her martyrdom at the Indira Gandhi Memorial. pic.twitter.com/5XqBue12tW
— Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2021
also read
Elections to Congress president's post to be held in September 2022, say sources
In her opening remarks at the CWC meeting, interim chief Sonia Gandhi said she is a full-time and hands-on party president and there is no need for leaders to speak to her through the media
‘Can do a lot for Punjab': Captain Amarinder says Congress lost ground after Sidhu's elevation
Amarinder, who was one of the Congress’ powerful regional satraps, also said he had never experienced “this sort of interference ever as a chief minister"
Sonia Gandhi to meet Congress general secretaries, state incharges today ahead of 2022 Assembly polls
The Congress president will be presiding over a meeting with core party leaders to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, among other issues