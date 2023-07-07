Previous govts made welfare schemes sitting in air-conditioned rooms, says PM Modi
PM Modi inaugurated or laid the foundation stone for 29 development projects worth Rs 12,100 crores in Varanasi.
Hitting out at previous governments over policies, Prime Minister Narendra on Friday said that previous governments came up with their welfare schemes sitting in air-conditioned rooms without seeing their impact on the ground.
Addressing a public rally in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, he called the beneficiaries of welfare projects today examples of “real secularism” and social justice.
“Previous governments made their schemes sitting in air-conditioned rooms, never saw ground realities, but now the BJP government has started a dialogue with the beneficiaries,” Modi said.
“And its effect is that both the benefit and the feedback of the schemes are direct,” he added.
Varanasi was the second stop on his Uttar Pradesh trip.
Delighted to be among the wonderful people of Kashi. Speaking at launch of development works aimed at enhancing 'Ease of Living'. https://t.co/Y25dJKsRLD
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2023
Earlier, in Gorakhpur, he addressed the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press. He also launched two new Vande Bharat Express trains from the Gorakhpur railway station.
In both cities, he unveiled several development projects. In Varanasi, Modi inaugurated or laid the foundation stone for 29 development projects worth Rs 12,100 crores.
He launched the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction-Son Nagar railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor. Built at a cost of more than Rs 6,760 crore, the new line will facilitate faster and more efficient movement of goods.
Modi also laid the foundation stones or inaugurated several other projects for Varanasi and adjoining districts.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present during the programme.
