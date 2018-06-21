associate sponsors

Press Information Bureau's YouTube channel unblocked but misses Narendra Modi's Yoga Day event

India Press Trust of India Jun 21, 2018 14:35:15 IST

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau's official YouTube channel was unblocked at 8 am on Thursday just after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yoga event got over, a senior official said.

Narendra Modi practising yoga in Dehradun on Thursday. Twitter@PIB

Narendra Modi practising yoga in Dehradun on Thursday. Twitter@PIB

The channel was blocked as YouTube was updating its "partner agreements", a spokesperson for the website had said on Wednesday. "YouTube unblocked PIB's YouTube channel on Thursday at 8 am," a senior official said on Thursday. But PIB could not live stream the prime minister's event from the Uttarakhand capital Dehradun on International Yoga Day as the function got over at 8 am.

The problem was communicated to YouTube India on Wednesday, a PIB source said.

PIB India's YouTube channel had been experiencing a technical glitch because of which viewers were not able to access content on the channel, the source had said on Wednesday. On trying to watch a video, an error message was displayed: 'This video contains content from Press Information Bureau. It is not available in your country."

YouTube channels of MIT Open Courseware (which has north of 1.5 million subscribers), Jamendo Music and Blender Foundation (with over 1,90,000 subscribers) were also blocked. "Videos on a limited number of sites have been blocked as we updated our partner agreements. We are working with them to get their videos back online," the YouTube spokesperson had said on Wednesday.

Officials said the channel was blocked from 15 June (Saturday) and came to the notice of officials on 18 June when a press conference of railway minister Piyush Goyal could not be streamed live. PIB YouTube channel, which was launched in 2016, has 1,52,804 subscribers and 3,560 uploaded videos.


Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 14:35 PM

