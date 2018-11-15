President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Vietnam from 18 to 21 November, will address National Assembly

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a four-day official visit to Vietnam from 18 to 21 November.

Kovind will address the National Assembly of Vietnam. Apart from him, Chinese President Xi Jinping has been the only foreign leader to address the National Assembly till now.

Vietnam's Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau said that India is a long-standing friend of Hanoi. Earlier in August this year, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj had visited Vietnam and several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the two countries during her visit.