You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation on eve of 70th Republic Day; speech to be broadcast on All India Radio

India Press Trust of India Jan 24, 2019 23:47:57 IST

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Friday on the eve of the 70th Republic Day.

"The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

This will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, it said in a statement.

"The AIR will broadcast regional language versions 9.30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks," the statement said.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Jan 24, 2019 23:47:57 IST

Also See



fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories




Cricket Scores