You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

President Ram Nath Kovind signs ordinance banning instant triple talaq practice

India Press Trust of India Sep 19, 2018 23:27:06 IST

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday night signed the ordinance banning the practice of instant triple talaq, a senior Law Ministry functionary said.

File image of President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

File image of President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

The ordinance was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday morning.

The government has said the measure was necessary as the practice of talaq-e-biddat was continuing unabated despite the Supreme Court last year striking it down.

Under the ordinance, giving instant triple talaq is illegal and void, and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

Seeking to allay fears that the proposed law could be misused, the government has included certain safeguards in it such as adding a provision of bail for the accused before trial.

These amendments were cleared by the Cabinet on 29 August.


Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 23:27 PM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores