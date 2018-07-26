You are here:
President Ram Nath Kovind says no place for violence in Constitution, praises Centre's anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh

India Press Trust of India Jul 26, 2018 15:50:00 IST

Jagdalpur: President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday that there is no place for violence in the Constitution, as he recalled sacrifices made by security forces involved in anti-naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.

He also lauded efforts made by people and the government to win over the confidence of youth misguided by the outlawed Maoist movement and to check terror and violence.

File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

"In some parts of the country, few people misguided by Naxalism tried to create an environment of violence and fear. Our culture and tradition and, above all, our Constitution do not have any place for violence," he said.

He was addressing a gathering after dedicating the newly-built hospital building of Lieutenant Baliram Kashyap Memorial Medical College to the nation, at Dimrapal village in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district.

The president said he was happy to know that the administration and "sensible people" of the society have won the confidence of misguided youth (referring to Naxals).

They have made efforts through non-violence, coupled with developmental activities to curb the menace of violence and terror, he said.

He appreciated the Chhattisgarh government and the Centre for their efforts to bring about development in the Naxal-affected regions and also hailed people's support to it.

"I also salute the supreme sacrifices made by the police and paramilitary personnel in Naxal-affected regions while ensuring security to people and protecting the state's integrity," Kovind said.

"Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas and I also salute the Indian Army and its families for their sacrifices," he added.

Hailing the state's Raman Singh government's development-oriented initiatives in Bastar, the president said the region has witnessed a remarkable transformation, which is evident by roads, educational institutions, Internet connectivity and other facilities set up in the area.


Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 15:50 PM

