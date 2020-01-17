President Ram Nath Kovind rejects mercy plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the death row convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape case

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, sources said. The rejection came soon after the Union Home Ministry forwarded the petition to the president on Friday morning.

Mukesh is one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case had filed the mercy petition on Tuesday

The Union Home Ministry on Friday forwarded to the president the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, recommending its rejection, officials told PTI.

"The Home Ministry has forwarded the mercy petition of Mukesh Singh to the President. The ministry has reiterated the recommendation of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for its rejection," the official said.

The Delhi LG had sent the mercy petition of Mukesh to the Home Ministry on Thursday, a day after the Delhi government recommended its rejection.

The four convicts — Mukesh Singh (32), Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) were to be hanged on 22 January at 7 am in Tihar Jail. A Delhi court had issued their death warrants on January 7.

However, the Delhi government had informed the high court during a hearing that the execution of the convicts will not take place on 22 January as a mercy plea has been filed by Mukesh.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.