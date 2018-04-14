You are here:
President Ram Nath Kovind pays tributes to BR Ambedkar at social reformer's birthplace in Mhow

India PTI Apr 14, 2018 15:27:19 IST

Mhow: President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to chief Constitution-maker BR Ambedkar in Mhow on Saturday on the occasion of his 127th birth anniversary.

File image of Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

He paid tributes to the Dalit icon at his birthplace in the Kalipaltan area, where the Madhya Pradesh government has built a grand memorial.

Kovind is the first president to visit the legendary social reformer's birthplace in the Mhow cantonment town, which has been rechristened as Ambedkar Nagar in the memory of the leader.

A large number of Ambedkar followers visited Mhow to pay their respects to independent India's first law minister.

Earlier, on his arrival at Indore, Kovind was welcomed at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The president later left for Mhow, about 30km from Indore, by a helicopter.


