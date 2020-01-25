Republic Day 2020 Live Updates: Constitution has given rights, and responsibility to commit to ideals of justice, freedom and equality, says Ram Nath Kovind

Republic Day 2020 Live Updates | President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of the 71st Republic Day.
His address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, a release issued by the PIB.
Following the Hindi and English language broadcasts on Doordarshan, the Kovind's Republic Day eve address will be broadcast in regional languages on regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will also broadcast the regional language versions from 9.30 pm on its respective regional networks, according to the release.
India is set to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Brazilian president Jair Bolsanaro will be the chief guest for the Republic Day parade in Delhi on Sunday.
Thousand of security personnel have been deployed and CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in the national capital to keep vigil ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.
Multi-layered security arrangements are in place. Sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep a watch on the 8 kilometre-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort on 26 January.
Police personnel have been directed to stay utmost alert since Delhi polls are also around the corner. Anti-terror measures like tenant and servant verification, border checking, security of vital installations, malls and markets, patrolling in heavy foot fall areas are being taken.
Updated Date: Jan 25, 2020 19:32:54 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
19:07 (IST)
WATCH: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation on eve of Republic Day in Hindi; speech in English to follow shortly
19:37 (IST)
Govt, Opposition must work together: President
"While giving expression to their political ideas, both Government and Opposition must move forward in tandem to ensure that development of the country and welfare of its people are promoted consistently," said President Ram Nath Kovind.
19:30 (IST)
Swacch Bharat Mission has achieved great success, says President
Speaking about the Swach Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission), President Ram Nath Kovind said that it has achieved tremendous success in a very short time.
19:28 (IST)
Roll-out of GST realised the vision of ‘One country, One tax, One market’: President Kovind
19:24 (IST)
People have made welfare schemes into people's movements, says president
Listing the successful schemes of the governemnt, Ram Nath Kovind said people have accepted the schemes and made them into people's movement. He listed PM Ujwala Yojana, Swacch Bharat Abhiyan as the successes of the governemnt.
19:21 (IST)
"People have the power to decide the future": President Ram Nath Kovind
"Modern state comprises three organs, Judiciary, Executive and Legislature. However, we the people constitute the state. the power to decide the future rests in our hands."
19:18 (IST)
Mahatma Gandhi's ideal relevant even today, says president
"Mahatma Gandhi's ideas are relevant for nation-building even today. His message of truth and non-violence has become even more essential in our times," said President Ram Nath Kovind.
19:14 (IST)
Constantly striving for development of all parts of the country
"We are constantly striving for the complete development of every part of the country - be it Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the states of the Northeast region or our islands in the Indian Ocean", said the President.
19:12 (IST)
Ayushman Bharat has become the world's biggest public health programme, says Ram Nath Kovind
Speaking about the achievements of the government, Ram Nath Kovind said that the Ayushman Bharat has become the world's biggest public health programme which has made health services accessible to the poor.
18:49 (IST)
President Ram Nath Kovind to begin speech shortly
The President delivers a customary address to the nation on the eve of the Republic Day. President Ram Nath Kovin's address will begin shortly.