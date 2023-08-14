President Droupadi Murmu praised India’s GDP growth despite obstacles, noting that many people have been lifted out of poverty over the previous ten years. President Murmu praised India’s space agency ISRO in his address to the country on the eve of the 77th anniversary of Independence Day for reaching new heights and raising the bar for excellence.

During her address to the nation on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu stated that the ‘new India’s’ objectives have unlimited dimensions and that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) keeps reaching new heights and raising the bar for excellence when speaking about India’s progress in the space programme.

“This year, ISRO launched Chandrayaan-3, and its lander named ‘Vikram’ and its rover named ‘Pragyan’ are slated to land on the moon in the next few days. It will be a proud moment for all of us, and I look forward to it,” she said.

“But the mission to the moon is only a stepping stone for our future space programmes. We have to go far ahead,” the president said.

She also urged the tribal people to embrace modernization while preserving their customs.