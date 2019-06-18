Pre-monsoon showers in Delhi bring much-needed relief, improves air quality; IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm for two days

New Delhi: Moderate to heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Tuesday, bringing much-awaited relief from the sweltering heat. On Tuesday, people residing in this part of the country woke up to cloudy weather, accompanied by moderate winds and light showers.

A generally cloudy day with light rain is also predicted for Wednesday. The pre-monsoon showers are expected to pave the way for pleasant weather conditions.

The maximum and minimum temperatures of Delhi hovered around 31°Celsius and 28° Celsius, with relative humidity at 48 percent. The sudden change in weather has been mainly because of cyclonic disturbances in the western region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the next two days, 18 and 19 June, the region will witness rain and a thunderstorm with strong gusty winds. Mercury is likely to hover between 25 and 35° Celsius for the next two to three days.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the rain also improved the overall air quality of Delhi with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 114, which falls in the moderate category.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.