Prayagraj: Amid cries of ‘Allahu hu Akbar’ ISIS-inspired man axes mother, sister; blasts house with LPG cylinder

A 31-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj allegedly chopped his mother and sister with an axe with cries of Allah Hu Akbar. Apparently, Arif was inspired by ISIS videos and extremist literature.

Arif also attacked his father and nephew who are critical. After attacking his family, he had blasted his house with LPG. He had also amassed nearly 250 bottles of acid, which he threw at the police and the locals, who tried to enter the house.

Allegedly, Arif barged into his house in Gaus Nagar’s Bara Market Wednesday afternoon and bolted the main door from inside. He then, reportedly, attacked his mother and sister with axe.

Arif is the younger son of father, Mohammad Qadir (70) who lived with wife Aneesa Begum (68), two sons and a divorced daughter Afreen aka Nahid (40) and grandchildren.

Recalling the crime, Arif’s elder brother Azam said, “Arif attacked me, my wife Shabana and my kids. However, we locked ourselves in our room. He then assaulted Afreen and killed her.”

“Arif then set the LPG cylinder on fire. We ran outside the house. My son Hasnain tried to escape via terrace, but got trapped and was injured,” Azam recalled.

According to Azam’s wife Shabana, Arif was aided by two unidentified men who fled via the terrace when locals and the police reached the spot.

‘Arif held radical views’

Azam alleged that his younger brother held radical views. “He was shouting ‘Allah hu Akbar’ while killing his mother and sister,” he added.

A video of Arif walking on the balcony with a black flag is also going viral.

After killing his mother, sister and attacking other family members, Arif pelted stones at the police who reached at the spot and called fire tenders to douse the blaze and rescued the family.

Upon reaching, cops fired multiple tear gas shells. In retaliation, Arif threw about 250 glass bottles of acid at policemen and locals who tried to enter the house.

The police then had to release tear gas to bring Arif under control. After two-and-half-hour of struggle the cops managed to nab him.

More than 24 people were reportedly injured in the acid attack and stone pelting.

Azam’s son Hasnain was rescued, and the bodies of the women were sent for an autopsy.

Planned a week to attack

As per police, Arif had hatched a conspiracy to launch the attack almost a week ago. Arif told Azam to vacate the house and live in another house which was built nearby. When Azam and other family members denied to leave, Arif killed his mother and sister.

On the day of committing the crime, Arif carried a knife, sword, dagger, chain, and acid with him and had intention to finish the entire family.

“Primary investigations revealed that Arif was pressuring his parents for the division of ancestral property. Further action will be taken after receiving a complaint from Arif’s brother Azam.” Ramit Sharma, police commissioner, Prayagraj said.