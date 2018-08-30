Pravin Togadia announces march from Lucknow to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir movement on 21 October

Faizabad/Ayodhya: Former VHP leader Pravin Togadia on Wednesday announced a march from Lucknow to Ayodhya on 21 October to gather support for the Ram Mandir movement.

He visited Faizabad and Ayodhya on Thursday and met those connected with the movement. Addressing a press conference in Faizabad, Togadia said, "Respecting the sacrifices of Hindus for the cause of Ram Janambhoomi, we will move towards Ayodhya from Lucknow on 21 October to build pressure on the Union government to bring resolution in Parliament for the construction of Ram Mandir. Lakhs of Kar Sewaks will join us."

Togadia, who visited Ayodhya in June, had earlier demanded the BJP government to legislate a law within four months for constructing a temple at the disputed site.

He was joined by about 200 activists of his newly-formed 'Antar-rashtriya Hindu Parishad'. Togadia, who enjoyed a 'Z' category security cover till a couple of months ago, was seen without any security today.