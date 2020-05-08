Praveen Pardeshi shunted out, IS Chahal to be new BMC chief as coronavirus cases continue to spike in Mumbai

Amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Government on Friday transferred Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) commissioner Pravin Pardeshi. He was replaced as Mumbai commissioner by IS Chahal, currently additional chief secretary (urban development).

Pardeshi has now been posted in the Urban Development Department in Chahal's place, said the order issued by the General Administration Department.

Ashwini Bhide, former managing director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, and Sanjeev Jaiswal, two bureaucrats who were awaiting posting, were appointed as additional commissioners in the BMC.

Jaiswal's last posting was as Thane municipal commissioner. He replaced additional municipal commissioner AL Jarhad who will take over as secretary, Relief and Rehabilitation.

Kishoreraje Nimbalkar, current secretary, Reief and Rehabilitation, was appointed as secretary, Public Works Department.

Ashwini Bhide has been brought in place of Jayashri Bhoj who has been shifted to the Small Scale Industries Development Corporation.

Manoj Saunik, additional chief secretary, PWD has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Finance).

