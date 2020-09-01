Pranab Mukherjee's mortal remains laid to rest at Delhi's Lodhi crematorium with full military honours

In view of the ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19, the mortal remains of Mukherjee arrived at the crematorium in a hearse van instead of the gun carriage

Former president Pranab Mukherjee was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi Road electric crematorium in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee, performed the veteran Congress leader's last rites.

Mukherjee's family and relatives paid their last respects clad in PPE kits while adhering to COVID-19 safeguards.

An Army contingent gave a guard of honour and a gun salute to the former president.

#WATCH Delhi: Former President #PranabMukherjee laid to rest with full military honours. His last rites were performed at Lodhi crematorium today, under restrictions for #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/VbwzZG1xX9 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

In view of the ongoing restrictions due to coronavirus, the mortal remains of Mukherjee arrived at the crematorium in a hearse van instead of the gun carriage, defence ministry officials told ANI.

The 84-year-old had died on Monday evening at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments.

President, Vice-President, Prime Minister pay last respects to Mukherjee

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chiefs of the three defence services and politicians cutting across party lines paid their last respects to Mukherjee at his residence on Tuesday.

Narendra Modi took to Twitter to note that that the former president would be remembered by generations for his efforts towards India's progress as he paid his last respects to him.

Paid tributes to respected Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He would be remembered by generations for his efforts towards India's progress. pic.twitter.com/bThLb5GW9N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2020

The mortal remains of India's 13th president, who died on Monday after a three-week battle with multiple ailments, were taken to his residence from the Army's Research and Referral hospital in a flower-bedecked white vehicle.

As the nation observed seven-day mourning in honour of the former president, a long-time Congress politician and one of India's most respected people in public life, a host of leaders and others visited his 10 Rajaji Marg residence.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday condoled his demise and observed silence for 2 minutes in his memory, according to ANI.

Joined the Union Cabinet meeting via video conferencing in presence of Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji today to express profound sorrow on the sad demise of former President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. pic.twitter.com/IyNeOi5GPC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 1, 2020

Politicos maintain distance, wear masks while paying tribute



Following COVID-19 protocols such as maintaining social distancing and wearing masks, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief JP Nadda, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several Union ministers such as Nirmala Sitharaman and Harsh Vardhan were among those who paid homage to him.

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/v504A5vuqo — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Leaders paid floral tributes to a photo of Mukherjee, while his remains were kept in another room.

Besides the senior leaders, workers of various parties and the general public stood in long queues maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and carrying bouquets as they waited patiently to catch a glimpse of Mukherjee for one last time.

All those who arrived to catch a glimpse of Mukherjee for one last time and to pay their tribute wore masks, while some also had face shields on. The security staff managing the crowd wore face shields, reports PTI.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh visited the late president's home to condole his death.

Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/le8bPPUlcH — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, CPI general secretary D Raja and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia were also there to pay their respect to a man who had spent more than five decades in public life and was admired as a "consensus builder".

Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and CPI leader D Raja pay last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/rVLI3sYxoP — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

"Whether people agreed with him or not, he was very forthright in articulating his views keeping in view the interests of the country," Raja told reporters.

Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said Mukherjee never differentiated between leaders of the ruling party and the Opposition.

"He was an excellent politician, orator... For the Congress, he was the helmsman. He won the hearts of everyone. Our prime minister respected him so much, one can imagine, how important he was for the country. He was a true Bharat Ratna," Goel told reporters.

Bangladesh declares one-day national mourning

As former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday, the Bangladesh government declared one-day national mourning on Wednesday — 2 September. The Bangladesh national flag will be flown half-mast that day. There are plans for high-level participation from Bangladesh as well, especially since Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had a personal rapport with Mukherjee.

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed sorrow over the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee, describing him as a "true friend" and recalling his "outstanding and unforgettable" contributions to the country's 1971 Liberation War. "His demise has caused an irreparable loss to the political arena of the sub-continent," Hamid said.

Mukherjee, 84, leaves behind his daughter and two sons.

"I am planning to build a museum cum library in his memory on one floor, first or the ground, at our house in Jangipur in West Bengal," his son Abhijeet Mukherjee said, an acknowledgement of his father's enduring connect with his home state.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Research and Referral Hospital on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain the same day. He also tested positive for COVID-19 during his admission and was being treated for a lung infection.

The statesman and scholar, known for his encyclopaedic memory and sharp intellect, served as the country's first citizen from 2012 to 2017.

In 1982, he became India's youngest finance minister when he was just 47. In the years that followed, he served as India's Minister for External Affairs, Defence, Finance and Commerce and was the first Indian president to have done so.

Mukherjee had the distinction of serving three prime ministers as a minister – Indira Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh - and was the party's trusted Man Friday as it evolved over the decades.

The seven-time parliamentarian was also India's only non-prime minister who was a leader of the Lok Sabha for eight years. He was also the leader of the Rajya Sabha from 1980-85.

Mukherjee's tenure as president will stand out for the tough stance he took on mercy petitions. Of the 34 mercy petitions presented to him, he rejected 30.

With inputs from PTI