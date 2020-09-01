Pranab Mukherjee State funeral Updates: Former President laid to rest at Lodhi crematorium with full military honours

Pranab Mukherjee State funeral LATEST updates: Former president Pranab Mukherjee's last rites were performed at Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi.

His death was condoled by leaders across political lines, as well as the sports and film fraternity.

India's 13th president, Mukherjee, one of India's most respected leaders across the political spectrum, died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.

Flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast as seven-day state mourning is being observed in the country following the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

According to a note issued by the Ministry of Defence, the wreath-laying schedule for official dignitaries will be from 9.15 am to 10.15 am, and 45 minutes for other dignitaries.

The last rites of former President Pranab Mukherjee is set to be conducted on Tuesday and his body will be laid in state at his official residence here in the National Capital to enable people to pay their last homage.

US Presidential candidate for the Democrats Joe Biden on Tuesday condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and said: "President Shri Pranab Mukherjee was a devout public servant who believed deeply in the importance of our two nations tackling global challenges together. Jill and I are saddened to hear of his passing — our prayers go out to his loved ones and the Indian people."

The mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee will be laid in State at Rajaji Marg in New Delhi. Official dignitaries will pay respects from 9.15 am to 10.15 am.

Mamata Banerjee's association with Mukherjee began when she was in the Congress. "From my first win as MP to being my senior Cabinet colleague to his becoming President while I was CM," Ms Banerjee wrote in an emotional tweet.

For decades he was a father figure," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in her tweet on Monday to express her condolences at the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee. "It is with deep sorrow I write this. Bharat Ratna Pranab Mkherjee has left us. And era has ended."

"It is hard to imagine how we can do without his wisdom, experience, sage advice and deep understanding of so many subjects," Sonia added.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi said Pranab Mukherjee, who died on Monday, was an “integral part” of the party, national life and the central government for over five decades, Indian Express reported.

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed sorrow over the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee, describing him as a "true friend" and recalling his "outstanding and unforgettable" contributions to the country's 1971 Liberation War. "His demise has caused an irreparable loss to the political arena of the sub-continent," Hamid said.

As former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday, the Bangladesh government declared a one-day national mourning on Wednesday — 2 September. The Bangladesh national flag will be flown half-mast that day. There are plans for a high-level participation from Bangladesh as well, especially since Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had a personal rapport with Mukherjee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pranab Mukherjee's official residence in Delhi, 10 Rajaji Marg, and paid his last respects to the former president on Wednesday.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and CPI leader D Raja also paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee at his residence in Delhi's 10 Rajaji Marg.

"Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of former President Pranab Mukherjee. We stand with the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader who will be forever remembered in the annals of Indian history," US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) tweeted.

US State Department on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying that he will be forever remembered in the annals of Indian history.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the chiefs of the three services also paid homage to the former president.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pranab Mukherjee's official home in Delhi, 10 Rajaji Marg, and paid their last respects.

Lauding the former President Pranab Mukherjee for his political life, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said, "It's a sad day for all of us that Pranab da isn't here with us anymore. Those who want to come in politics and learn how to work without any controversy, should observe his political life and follow him."

Yet, few would recall that there was once a time when the veteran leader had such a fall out with the party leadership that he was expelled from Congress and had later created his own party in West Bengal.

He was christened the Congress' consensus-builder by the press. He was born in a family of staunch Congress-supporters and had himself been associated with the party since pre-Independence days; his daughter, Sharmishtha, is also a Congresswoman and the chief of Delhi Mahila Congress.

The second identity of former president Pranab Mukherjee was that of a veteran, staunch Congressman, who had steered the party away from many a roadblock in his five-decade-long career.

The Union Cabinet condoled the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday, reported ANI. The Cabinet also observed silence for two minutes in his memory.

The body of former President Pranab Mukherjee was taken from his official residence at Delhi's 10 Rajaji Marg to Lodhi Crematorium. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and undergone surgery for a brain clot at Army (R&R) Hospital on 10 August, where he passed away on Monday.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee's last rites were performed at Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi this afternoon by his son Abijit Mukherjee.

Expressing condolences after the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said: "In his 50 years in politics, he made positive contribution to China-India relations. It's a heavy loss to China-India friendship and to India. We express condolences over his death and extend sympathies."

Amit Shah took to twitter to say the he joined the Union Cabinet meeting via video conferencing in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to express profound sorrow on the sad demise of former President of India.

Amit Shah hailed the former president for working without any controverises in his political life.

Pranab Mukherjee's funeral will take place today with full military honours. The former President, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died on Monday, weeks after his brain surgery.

Central government on Monday announced seven-day state mourning on demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee.

Pranab Mukherjee's funeral will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday at the Lodhi Road crematorium, PTI quoted his family as saying.

The MHA on Monday said that during the national mourning period of 31 August to 6 September, the "National Flag will fly at half-mast on buildings across India and there will be no official entertainment". The move is as a tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday.

The Centre has declared a seven-day national mourning period as a tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday, reports said.

Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha said that she felt "blessed to have been born his daughter" as she bid a "final goodbye" to the former president of India who passed away on Monday.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that Pranab Mukherjee's "life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution".

"His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and said that the Congress leader was "a scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society."

He also said that Mukherjee had guided him in his first term as the prime minister in 2014.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

Mukherjee's health deteriorated earlier Monday after suffering a septic shock due to his lung infection.

A powerful orator and scholar, Mukherjee was a Congress stalwart before being elected as India's 13th President and serving from July 2012 to 2017 in the top post.

The 84-year-old was admitted to the military hospital on 10 August and also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery. He later developed a lung infection.

It earlier said the former president was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 hours on 10 August, 2020 in a critical condition.

"Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life saving surgery," the hospital earlier said.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors is constantly monitoring the health of the former president.

Mukherjee tweeted on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and urged people who had come in contact with him in the last week to isolate themselves and get tested for the novel coronavirus.

Soon after the news of his hospitalisation, wishes poured in from various quarters for his early recovery and a number of leaders sent their wishes on Twitter.

President Ram Nath Kovind also spoke to Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee and enquired about his health.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh had visited the R&R Hospital and asked after about the former president's health.

Singh spent around 20 minutes at the hospital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also sent in his best to the former president and wished him early recovery.