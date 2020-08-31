'Pioneering statesman, master strategist': Modi, Kovind join politicians, actors in paying tributes to Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee, who served as the 13th President of the country from 2012 to 2017, passed away on Monday at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital.

Pranab Mukherjee, who served as the 13th President of the country from 2012 to 2017, passed away on Monday at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital. He was 84-year-old.

Mukherjee, who was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital on 10 August and was operated for the removal of a clot in the brain the same day, is survived by two sons and a daughter.

The long-time Congress leader and seven-time parliamentarian had tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission and was being treated for a lung infection. He had suffered a septic shock on Sunday due to it. Doctors said he died of a cardiac arrest at 4.30 pm.

Mukherjee's son Abhijit announced the former President’s death on Twitter.

"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite the best efforts of the doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India!", he wrote.

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

Soon after the news was announced, condolences and tributes began to pour in from eminent personalities from all walks of life from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind to Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee as well as actors and sportspersons.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted that the demise of Pranab Mukherjee marks the passing of an era.

"A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens," the President wrote.

Endowed with perspicacity and wisdom, Bharat Ratna Shri Mukherjee combined tradition and modernity. In his 5 decade long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held. He endeared himself to people across political spectrum — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

In separate tweets, the President added that Pranab Mukherjee remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held in his five-decade long career. Kovind also termed Mukherjee’s decision to discontinue the use of the honorific 'His Excellency' as historic.

Sharing some memorable moments with Pranab Da pic.twitter.com/7amNOBTMhG — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu condoled the passing away of Pranab Mukherjee and said, "The country has lost an elder statesman in his death." Naidu said that Pranab Mukherjee brought dignity and decorum to every post held by him during his long and distinguished public service.

Shri Pranab Mukherjee brought dignity and decorum to every post held by him during his long & distinguished public service. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti! — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 31, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his pictures with Pranab Mukherjee and said the former President has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. The PM said Pranab Mukherjee was an "outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty."

During his political career that spanned decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

"As India’s President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens. He made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me," Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister also shared the picture from when he took first took oath as the leader of the country in 2014. The oath was administered by Mukherjee.

"From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted.

I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cz9eqd4sDZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences and said, "Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country."

Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2020

The home minister said that the demise of the former President has left a huge void in the Indian polity.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the demise of Pranab Mukherjee a "personal loss”.

Deeply anguished by the demise of former president of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was widely respected by the people across all sections of society. His demise is a personal loss. He had tremendous knowledge of India’s history, diplomacy, public policy and also defence. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 31, 2020

In a separate tweet, Singh added that Mukherjee’s contribution to public life was invaluable.

Pranabda epitomised simplicity, honesty and strength of character. He served our country with diligence and dedication. His contribution to public life was invaluable. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family. Om Shanti! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 31, 2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India lost an "experienced and seasoned leader" with Mukherjee's death.

Saddened to hear of the passing away of former Rashtrapati Shri. Pranab Mukherjee. Over the decades, he served the nation in various capacities. Periodically, have benefitted from his wise counsel. India loses an experienced and seasoned leader. Condolences. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 31, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends."

The Congress remembered Mukherjee as one of the tallest leaders of the party, adding that will always be remembered for his integrity and compassion.

We are deeply pained by the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Former President of India & one of the tallest leaders of the Congress Party, Shri Pranab Mukherjee will always be remembered for his integrity & compassion. Our prayers are with his family, followers & the nation. pic.twitter.com/E7xsnb7xqM — Congress (@INCIndia) August 31, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "It is with deep sorrow I write this. Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee has left us. An era has ended. For decades he was a father figure. From my first win as MP, to being my senior Cabinet colleague, to his becoming President while I was CM So many memories. A visit to Delhi without Pranabda is unimaginable. He is a legend in all subjects from politics to economics. Will be forever grateful. Shall miss him immensely."

So many memories.A visit to Delhi without Pranabda is unimaginable. He is a legend in all subjects from politics to economics. Will be forever grateful. Shall miss him immensely. My condolences to Abhijit & Sharmistha (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 31, 2020

Political leaders across the country, including Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma condoled Mukherjee's death.

The demise of Shri #PranabMukherjee is an irreparable loss to the nation. The former President and Bharat Ratna awardee was a pioneering statesmans, leader and kind human being. We will deeply miss his guidance and remember him and his vision for long. https://t.co/v3pGH1morl — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) August 31, 2020

Bharat Ratna Sh Pranab Mukherjee was an institution who’s five decades in public & political life built bridges. His work shaped India’s political history & his passing away is the end of an era. A statesman whom I admired & whose blessings I have been fortunate to receive. pic.twitter.com/zHwY3WDn7Q — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 31, 2020

Pained to hear about the passing of Former President Pranab Mukherjee Ji. The nation has today lost an exceptional statesman, master strategist and a man of principles who carried himself with dignity and discipline. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and friends pic.twitter.com/csevYdiJ3s — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) August 31, 2020

My Father (L) Sh Purno A. Sangma & (L) Sh #PranabMukherjee Ji not only shared the race towards the Presidential chair but also shared a friendship of mutual respect. He was a great statesman who was spoken highly of by my late Father. His demise is a huge loss to our country. pic.twitter.com/yggwQEgG8N — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) August 31, 2020

Scindia remembered Mukherjee as "a stalwart of Indian polity who has left behind an unmatched legacy" and said that his death created "a vacuum that can never be filled."

Union minister Jitendra Singh recalled the time he had spent with the former president during a three-nation tour. "It was a treat sitting beside him and listen to him like a student," he said.

Film personalities, sportsmen too paid their tributes to the veteran leader. Actor Ajay Devgn, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu were among those who condoled the demise of Pranab Mukherjee.

India cricket captain Virat Kohli also expressed his grief over the passing away of Mukherjee. "The nation has lost a brilliant leader," he wrote.

Cricketer Ishant Sharma tweeted saying that Pranab Mukherjee was a great leader and served the country in many ways.

Deeply saddened by the demise of our former President, Shri #PranabMukherjee! He was a great leader and served our country in many ways! Condolences to friends and family! Rest in Peace!🕉🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZtMvVRZkvc — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 31, 2020

Paralympian Deepa Mallik shared a picture of receiving an award from Pranab Mukherjee.

One of the finest Ratna's of India, Shri.#PranabMukherjee ji has bid adieu to the world. Sir, you will be always etched in most memorable moments of my life. Receiving the honours from you has elevated my awards. Shall always pray for peace of your soul.Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/doHrt2WPfA — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 31, 2020

With inputs from PTI