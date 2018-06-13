Pranab Mukherjee attends Rahul Gandhi's iftar party; earlier reports suggested ex-president wouldn't get invite

Former president Pranab Mukherjee was among prominent political figures who attended an iftar party hosted by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday evening. Mukherjee, who recently accepted an invite from the RSS to address its workers at its Nagpur office, was seen conversing with Rahul and several other senior Congress leaders.

While his actions caused considerable disquiet in the Congress, the party later complimented Mukherjee for his speech. On Tuesday, after it was reported that Mukherjee would not be receiving an invite for Rahul's iftar party, the Congress clarified that an invite was extended and he accepted it.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted:

"Multiple media houses have raised questions on iftaar invite to @CitiznMukherjee on behalf of Congress president."

"Congress president has extended an invite to Pranab Mukherjee and he has graciously accepted. Hope this will set to rest unwarranted speculation."

"To set the record straight, may I point out that Pranab dada had attended the last iftar get together organised by then Congress president Sonia Gandhi too. Bereft of unwarranted issues, let compassion and friendship for all guide us in the holy month of Ramadan," Surjewala added.

The Congress is hosting an iftar party after two years, and it will be the first for Rahul after taking over as Congress chief. The function was held at the Taj Palace Hotel. The party's last iftar was hosted by Sonia in 2015.

The Congress' move comes days after Rashtrapati Bhavan decided not to host an iftar with President Ram Nath Kovind stating that there should no religious observance at taxpayer's expense in a public building.