Ryan school murder: Congress accuses Manohar Lal Khattar govt of trying to scuttle police investigation

New Delhi: Congress on Sunday slammed Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP government in the state for party leaders allegedly trying to scuttle the police investigation into the murder of a Class 2 student.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Twitter attaching a news story with a headline ''CBI scans politicians' role in Ryan police probe'' said:

Pradyuman Thakur Murder - CBI points fingers at BJP politicians & Minister for scuttling police investigation as CM Khattar hurriedly gives clean chit.

Will justice be made a scapegoat at the altar of political expediency?https://t.co/pMnMitPlnq — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 12, 2017

In a twist to the murder of a Class 2 student of Ryan International School in Gurugram, the CBI said the crime was committed by a 16-year-old student of the school who wanted to delay upcoming exams.

The revelation derailed Haryana Police's claim that a school bus conductor, in jail since then, was the killer.