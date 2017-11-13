You are here:
Ryan school murder: Congress accuses Manohar Lal Khattar govt of trying to scuttle police investigation

India IANS Jun 08, 2018 17:35:37 IST

New Delhi: Congress on Sunday slammed Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP government in the state for party leaders allegedly trying to scuttle the police investigation into the murder of a Class 2 student.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Twitter attaching a news story with a headline ''CBI scans politicians' role in Ryan police probe'' said:

In a twist to the murder of a Class 2 student of Ryan International School in Gurugram, the CBI said the crime was committed by a 16-year-old student of the school who wanted to delay upcoming exams.

The revelation derailed Haryana Police's claim that a school bus conductor, in jail since then, was the killer.


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 17:35 PM

