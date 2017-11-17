Ryan school murder case: CBI opposes bail plea of Pinto family, next hearing on 21 November

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday opposed the bail plea filed by Pinto family-owners of Ryan group of institutions, in connection with the murder of a Class 2 student, said media reports.

According to News18, the CBI has filed a status report in the murder case in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

#BREAKING -- CBI files status report in Punjab and Haryana High Court and opposes bail for Pintos in the Ryan murder case #RyanMurderTwist pic.twitter.com/tRqRhqKGmT — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 17, 2017

The court has set next date of hearing on bail plea on 21 November and has asked CBI to bring along the case diary.

#BREAKING -- Ryan Murder Case: Next date for Pinto's bail plea hearing is November 21 in Punjab & Haryana High Court. Court asks CBI to bring along the case diary #RyanMurderTwist pic.twitter.com/oevbd1GXEe — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 17, 2017

On 10 November, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had adjourned the hearing in the bail plea of Pinto family till 17 November, Business Standard had reported.

The child's family on 9 November had demanded that the CBI must question the Pintos, and that the arrested 16-year-old student of the school, now a prime suspect, should be tried as an adult.

"The CBI should grill, interrogate and arrest the Pintos' family," Barun Chandra Thakur, father of the murdered Class 2 student, told IANS.

He also said that the Pintos should not be given any "leeway" just because they are "high and mighty".

"They should not go scot free from this incident (murder). Earlier on two occasions they have been able to go scot free pertaining to the deaths of two kids in other branches of the school," he said.

The CBI in the Punjab and Haryana Court had opposed the anticipatory bail plea of Ryan Augustine Pinto, CEO of the school. The owners of the Ryan School -Francis Augustine Pinto, Grace Pinto and Ryan Pinto -had filed the anticipatory bail petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court which granted interim bail to them till 5 December, which was challenged by Thakur in the Supreme Court.

Thakur, a resident of Madhubani in Bihar, had said that CBI should not leave any stone unturned to bring out the actual culprit behind the murder. The probe should go into aspects like negligence, lapses and deficiencies in the school premises, which were confirmed and acknowledged by the CBSE in its fact-finding report, he said.

With inputs from IANS