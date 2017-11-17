You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ryan school murder case: CBI opposes bail plea of Pinto family, next hearing on 21 November

India FP Staff Jun 08, 2018 17:15:52 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday opposed the bail plea filed by Pinto family-owners of Ryan group of institutions, in connection with the murder of a Class 2 student, said media reports.

According to News18, the CBI has filed a status report in the murder case in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The court has set next date of hearing on bail plea on 21 November and has asked CBI to bring along the case diary.

On 10 November, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had adjourned the hearing in the bail plea of Pinto family till 17 November, Business Standard had reported.

The child's family on 9 November had demanded that the CBI must question the Pintos, and that the arrested 16-year-old student of the school, now a prime suspect, should be tried as an adult.

"The CBI should grill, interrogate and arrest the Pintos' family," Barun Chandra Thakur, father of the murdered Class 2 student, told IANS.

File image of Ryan International School. News18

File image of Ryan International School. News18

He also said that the Pintos should not be given any "leeway" just because they are "high and mighty".

"They should not go scot free from this incident (murder). Earlier on two occasions they have been able to go scot free pertaining to the deaths of two kids in other branches of the school," he said.

The CBI in the Punjab and Haryana Court had opposed the anticipatory bail plea of Ryan Augustine Pinto, CEO of the school. The owners of the Ryan School -Francis Augustine Pinto, Grace Pinto and Ryan Pinto -had filed the anticipatory bail petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court which granted interim bail to them till 5 December, which was challenged by Thakur in the Supreme Court.

Thakur, a resident of Madhubani in Bihar, had said that CBI should not leave any stone unturned to bring out the actual culprit behind the murder. The probe should go into aspects like negligence, lapses and deficiencies in the school premises, which were confirmed and acknowledged by the CBSE in its fact-finding report, he said.

With inputs from IANS


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 17:15 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores