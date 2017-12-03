Ryan school murder: Victim's lawyer claims he was attacked by Delhi Police officer; senior official says lawyer was 'restrained'

New Delhi: Sushil Thekriwal, the counsel of the family of the boy who was murdered in a Gurguram school, was on Saturday evening attacked by a Delhi Police official, his wife said. Police however denied it.

Thekriwal's wife Mamta Thekriwal told IANS, "We were attacked by a Delhi Police officer outside Ashoka Hotel in Delhi."

She also said that the couple and their son had gone to Ashoka hotel for dinner and the incident happened around 8.30 pm when the family came out.

She also alleged that the Delhi Police officer who assaulted her husband also threatened him to leave the murder case.

"The Delhi Police officer also mishabehaved with me when I tried to make the video of the incident," she alleged.

Thekriwal identified the Delhi Police cop as Sanjeev Singh Yadav, through his name plate on his uniform.

The Class 2 student of Ryan International School was found murdered in the school premises on 8 September.

However, a senior Delhi Police official denied the incident, saying the lawyer was only restrained as he had strayed into the "VIP route".