You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ryan school murder case: As bus conductor Ashok Kumar gets bail, father says nobody listens to poor

India FP Staff Jun 08, 2018 17:13:26 IST

With its decision to grant bail to bus conductor Ashok Kumar on Tuesday, Gurugram district court may have left room for loose ends in the murder case of a Ryan International School student. But it has brought much relief to the accused's father Amichand, who awaited this day since September.

Thanking the court on Tuesday, Ashok's father said: "We are poor people that's why no one was listening to us." He alleged that his son was mercilessly beaten by Gurugram police to make him confess to the murder, reported India Today.

Ashok, who was arrested by the police within hours of the murder at Gurugram-based school, was on Tuesday granted bail at surety bond of Rs 50,000. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier had informed the court that it did not have any evidence against the accused bus conductor.

Though the CBI opposed the bail plea on Tuesday, the court exonerated Ashok, saying that it was "a matter of life and death". However, the investigating agency has not yet given a clean chit to him in the murder case.

After the bail order, Ashok's lawyer, Anil Sharma said: "The bail was granted under Article 21 of the Constitution. There were a lot of differences between findings of CBI and the Haryana Police. We were given benefit of doubt."

Father of bus conducter Ashok comes out of the district court in Gurugram after court granted bail to Ashok on Tuesday. PTI

Father of bus conductor Ashok comes out of the district court in Gurugram after the court granted bail to Ashok on Tuesday. PTI

After the bail order, Amichand — who was in the court during the hearing — said that the truth had prevailed, reported The Hindu. Ashok is likely to be released on Wednesday after the completion of paper work.

Ahead of Tuesday's order, Amichand had expressed that despite being innocent Ashok had been in jail for more than two months. "Every time, we come here with hope our son will be relieved. The wait is getting longer, but I'm hopeful," he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The CBI, which is investigating the murder, introduced a startling twist in the case by arresting a Class 11 student of the Ryan International School. The 16-year-old had confessed to killing the Class 2 student, after which the CBI said that the teenager committed the crime in a bid to postpone an examination.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 17:13 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores