Pradosh Vrat is among the auspicious and holy days observed by devotees of Lord Shiva. This day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, who are looked up to as the ideal couple among Hindu Gods.

As per Hindu belief, the Pradosh Vrat, which also means fast, is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of both pakshas - Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha every month. The Pradosh Vrat is observed twice a month. When the day falls on a Tuesday, it is celebrated and observed as Bhaum Pradosh. This month, the Bhaum Pradosh is being observed today, 22 June.

To make this day special, devotees keep a day-long fast and perform Shiva puja during the Pradosh Kaal (between one-and-a-half hours before and one-and-a-half hours after sunset).

Check Pradosh Vrat 2021 date and timings (June Month):

- The Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 10.22 am on 22 June and end at 6.59 am on 23 June

- Pradosh time or Shiva puja muhurat will last between 7.22 pm and 9.23 pm

What is the significance of Pradosh Vrat

Lord Shiva’s devotees believe that observing this fast eases suffering and blesses people with health and good fortune. As per Hindu mythology and scriptures, Mahadev (Lord Shiva) defeated the Asuras and Danavas to save Devas (benevolent gods).

What is the Pradosh Vrat 2021 vidhi

As the day begins, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath. Followed by Dhyana (meditation) in Sankalpa (intention) to observe the fast with sincerity and devotion. During the Shiva Puja, offerings like milk, Gangajal (Ganga water), curd, honey, ghee, belpatra (leaves of the bel tree), or wood apple leaves are used.

Devotees who are performing this puja or keeping the fast, avoid consuming onion, garlic, meat and other Tamasic foods (meat, fish, mushrooms).