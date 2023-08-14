'Prabal': First Made-in-India side swing cylinder revolver to be launched on August 18

Kanpur’s AWPL Company has proudly introduced the ‘Prabal’ revolver, a groundbreaking addition to the realm of firearms.

Scheduled for its debut on August 18th, this cutting-edge weapon promises to redefine the landscape of arms technology. The remarkable Prabal .32 bore revolver outperforms its counterparts by more than doubling the firepower within a 50-meter range.

Setting it apart from the rest, the Prabal revolver boasts a distinct feature: a side swing cylinder meticulously integrated into its design.

This innovative feature sets it in a league of its own among India’s revolver offerings.

The company asserts that the Prabal revolver boasts the most impressive firing range among domestically-produced revolvers, a substantial leap beyond the current market’s 20-meter limitation.

Weighing in at an astonishingly light 700 grams, the Prabal revolver is remarkably easy to handle, and its trigger mechanism is designed for effortless operation.

This user-friendly design renders it an ideal choice not only for trained professionals but also for women seeking personal security.

The company’s director, AK Maurya was quoted in the media reports saying, “Reservations for the feature-rich Prabal, akin to the esteemed Webley model, will commence from the 18th of August. This marks the nation’s inaugural revolver featuring a side swing cylinder, a groundbreaking departure from the need to manually load bullets into the conventional folded cylinder.”

Notably, the AWPL Company has secured a substantial arms order worth 600 crores from a European nation. Beyond the Prabal, the company is poised to unveil the Sarang Cannon, a Drone, and a Carbine.

Coinciding with the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, an arms exhibition has been organized at the Kanpur Small Arms Factory Ground.

Among the showcased armaments are the Dhanush Cannon, Sarang Cannon, Prabal Revolver, Prahar Revolver, Beltfed Machine Gun, Light Machine Gun, Carbine, Howitzer Barrel, Super Rapidgun Mounted, Pinak Rocket Launcher, and IFG Cannon.

Additionally, the exhibition displays an array of 81 and 120 mm mortar shells.

AWPL’s Executive Director, Rajeev Sharma, elaborated, “The factory has ingeniously transformed existing cannons to create the Sarang Cannon, offering high firepower at a cost-effective price point. Previously featuring a 139mm caliber barrel, the cannon’s potency has now been considerably enhanced through the adoption of a 155mm, 45-caliber barrel.”

Shedding light on the ongoing progress, Sharma mentioned that the Ordnance Factory has received a sizable order for 300 cannons from the military, with 20 cannons already delivered and operational after successful testing.

AK Maurya divulged that an advanced version of the Dhanush cannon is in the pipeline and will be assimilated into the army’s arsenal, bolstering the nation’s defensive capabilities. This upgraded Dhanush model extends its reach to a striking 45 km.

This novel Dhanush cannon, characterized by a 52-caliber design, has undergone development and testing.

Previously limited to a range of 38 km, this upgraded iteration represents a significant advancement. Additionally, an enhanced Tank Mounted Gun version is in the works, aligning with the Indian Army’s open tender for 300 of these armaments.