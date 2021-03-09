India

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Apply for 612 junior engineer posts at ppsc.gov.in by 18 March

Candidates must have a three-year diploma degree in Civil Engineering from a State Technical Education Board or from any recognised university or institution

FP Trending March 09, 2021 20:12:15 IST
Representational image. Getty Images

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the post of junior Engineer (JE) on its official site.

Eligible candidates can checck details at ppsc.gov.in.

In total, there are 612 vacancies up for grab.

According to The Quint, the vacancies are for the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation and Punjab Water Resource Management and Development Corporation. The last date to apply is 18 March.

Candidates aged 18 or over are eligible to apply with 37 years the maximum limit.

Follow the steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official site of PPSC at ppsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘PPSC JE Recruitment 2021’ on the homepage

Step 3: Get registered and save the registration number

Step 4: Now login and fill up the application form

Step 5: Upload documents, scanned copies of photograph and signature

Step 6: Once all the details have been filled, pay the application fees

Step 7: Click on final submit

Step 8: Save the application form on your device

Here is the direct link to apply for the PPSC JE recruitment drive 2021.

Candidates must have a three-year diploma degree in Civil Engineering from a State Technical Education Board or from any recognised university or institution, reported Jagran Josh.

The report added that the commission is going to hold an examination for the applicants, most likely by the end of April.

Updated Date: March 09, 2021 20:14:27 IST

