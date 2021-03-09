PPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Apply for 612 junior engineer posts at ppsc.gov.in by 18 March
Candidates must have a three-year diploma degree in Civil Engineering from a State Technical Education Board or from any recognised university or institution
The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the post of junior Engineer (JE) on its official site.
Eligible candidates can checck details at ppsc.gov.in.
In total, there are 612 vacancies up for grab.
According to The Quint, the vacancies are for the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation and Punjab Water Resource Management and Development Corporation. The last date to apply is 18 March.
Candidates aged 18 or over are eligible to apply with 37 years the maximum limit.
Follow the steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official site of PPSC at ppsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘PPSC JE Recruitment 2021’ on the homepage
Step 3: Get registered and save the registration number
Step 4: Now login and fill up the application form
Step 5: Upload documents, scanned copies of photograph and signature
Step 6: Once all the details have been filled, pay the application fees
Step 7: Click on final submit
Step 8: Save the application form on your device
Here is the direct link to apply for the PPSC JE recruitment drive 2021.
Candidates must have a three-year diploma degree in Civil Engineering from a State Technical Education Board or from any recognised university or institution, reported Jagran Josh.
The report added that the commission is going to hold an examination for the applicants, most likely by the end of April.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
UPHESC recruitment 2021: Apply for 2,002 Assistant Professor posts at uphesconline.org
The UP education recruitment board has also issued notifications for the recruitment of 15,508 candidates for the posts of TGT and PGT
UPSC releases IES, ISS exam 2020 interview test schedule at upsc.gov.in; interviews to begin 19 April
The interviews will be held in two sessions, with the morning session beginning at 9 am and the afternoon session commencing from 1 pm
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2,558 vacancies in Chhattisgarh and Kerala Postal Circles at appost.in
This is the third round of GDS recruitment in the postal circles of Chhattisgarh and Kerala. Candidates can submit forms by 7 April