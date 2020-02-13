You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

'POTUS and I are excited': US First Lady Melania Trump thanks Narendra Modi for 'kind invitation' in tweet ahead of India visit

India Press Trust of India Feb 13, 2020 10:01:40 IST

  • US First Lady Melania Trump has said that she is 'excited' for her trip to India along President Donald Trump later this month

  • In a tweet, Melania Trump said her maiden trip to India as the First Lady is an occasion to celebrate the close ties between the two countries

  • She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 'kind invitation' to visit India

Washington:  US First Lady Melania Trump has said that she is "excited" for her trip to India along President Donald Trump later this month. In a tweet, Melania Trump said her maiden trip to India as the First Lady is an occasion to celebrate the close ties between the two countries. She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "kind invitation" to visit India.

Melania Trump was responding to a tweet by Modi tweet wherein he termed the US President and First Lady's visit to India as a "very special one".

"India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship," Modi had said in the tweet. President Trump and the First Lady are scheduled to travel to India on 24 and 25 February.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2020 10:01:40 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores