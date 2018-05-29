Postal services in villages hit as staff protest over pay hike enters eight day

New Delhi: Postal services in rural areas across the country remained affected as the strike by Gramin Dak Sevaks entered the eighth day on Tuesday.

The countrywide strike started on 22 May against the non-implementation of the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations. A section of protesters are aligned with the Gramin Dak Sevaks.

There are around three lakh 'Dak Sevaks' across the country who act as delivery agents at rural post offices.

They are an important part of a system wherein wage payments are made to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act workers.

"The entire rural area network of the postal service depends on us, including MGNREGA payments. We not only cover the plains but also remote and tribal areas," AIGDSU General Secretary SS Mahadevaiah told IANS.

"We are not doing any work and are protesting. The public is supporting us as they understand our issues," he said.

The union leader asserted that they will continue with the strike till their demands are met.