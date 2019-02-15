Post-Pulwama attack, Ajmer Sharif chief Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan asks govt not to allow Pakistani devotees to visit shrine

Ajmer: Condemning the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Ajmer Sharif Dargah dewan Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Friday urged the government to not allow devotees from Pakistan to visit the shrine.

Ali Khan, the descendant of Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Hassan Chishti, paid tribute to the personnel killed in the attack.

He urged the government to not allow 'jatha' or group of devotees from Pakistan to visit the famous shrine in Rajasthan's Ajmer during festivals, including Urs, which commemorates the death anniversary of the Sufi saint.

Describing the attack as "non-Islamic", he said harming lives of innocent people by attacking them cowardly is against the fundamental principles of the religion. Several devotees from Pakistan visit the Ajmer Sharif Dargah every year.

On Thursday, an explosives laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar, killing 40 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.