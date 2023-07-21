Posing as cop, armed man tries to enter Mamata Banerjee's residence on Martyr's Day; arrested
One firearm, one knife, contraband substances, several ID cards of different agencies were found on the man who was arrested from the lane leading to Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata
A man with arms, impersonating as a policeman tried to enter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kolkata’s residence on Friday.
The Kolkata Police has arrested the man, identified as Sheikh Noor Alam, while he was trying to enter the lane where the Chief Minister’s house is situated.
“Kolkata Police has intercepted one person, identified as Sheikh Noor Alam, near CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence while he was trying to enter the lane,” Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said.
One firearm, one knife and contraband substances found on him besides several ID cards of different agencies.
The police said that Alam was travelling in a car with a Police sticker on it.
“Police, STF and Special Branch are examining and questioning him at Local Police Station,” Goyal said.
The incident comes on the day when Mamata Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress is holding a massive ‘Martyrs’ Day’ rally in central Kolkata where large numbers of party workers from villages and towns all over the state of West Bengal have converged.
“The July 21 Martyrs’ Day Rally holds a special place in our hearts. We have been dedicating this day to our martyrs and party workers,” Mamata Banerjee had said is a video message ahead of the event.
With inputs from agencies
