Portion of three-storey building collapses in Kerala's Palakkad; 11 people injured, search for survivors underway

India Press Trust of India Aug 02, 2018 18:28:02 IST

Palakkad: A portion of a three-storeyed building collapsed in Pallakad on Thursday, leaving 11 people injured, police said.

Representational image. AFP

The injured, including two women, were admitted to hospital. The nearly 40-year-old building situated in the heart of the city was under repair, police said.

A search is on to ascertain if any more people are trapped under the debris. Besides a hotel, the building also housed four mobile phone repairing units. According to preliminary information, the structure collapsed when a pillar of the hotel which was under repair,caved in.


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 18:28 PM

