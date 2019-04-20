Poorva Express accident: 25 people sustain minor injuries after coaches of New Delhi-Howrah train overturn near Kanpur

Kanpur: Twenty-five people sustained minor injuries when five coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express overturned near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh early on Saturday. A total of twelve coaches of the train derailed in the incident, PTI reported.

The train was going to New Delhi when the incident occurred near Rooma railway station — about 20 kilometres from Kanpur — in Kanpur Nagar district around 12.50 am. Four out of the 12 derailed Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches have overturned, North Central Railway public relations officer Amit Malviya said.

Fourteen people were injured and three of them were admitted to a hospital. The coaches that derailed are: S8, S9, B1-B5, A1, A2, HA1, pantry car and an SLR (seating-cum-luggage rake), according to a railway statement.

Kanpur: Morning visuals from the spot where 12 coaches of Poorva Express, plying from Howrah to New Delhi, derailed near Rooma village at around 1 am today. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/sFw0jZvVib — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2019

The district magistrate, senior superintendent of police and other senior officials reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation, the officials said. The railways have issued helpline numbers: 1072, 9454403738, 9454401463, 9454401075, 9454400384 and 0512-23333111/112/113.

Poorva Express derailment: One National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team of 45 persons has reached the spot. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/b69w3AiwnB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2019

It has diverted and cancelled a number of trains. Efforts are on to resume the operations in the line, the statement said. The passengers were brought to the Kanpur Central railway station, from where they left for New Delhi in a special train at 5.45 am, it added.

With inputs from PTI and 101 Reporters

