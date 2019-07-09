Poonam Mahajan goes campus hopping on recruitment overdrive for BJP, showcases 'Narendra Modi’s leadership' at JNU to attract young blood

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Poonam Mahajan on Monday launched the BJP membership drive on the JNU campus. Mahajan said India's integrity is safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We all need to strengthen the hands of the prime minister by joining with maximum numbers. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas' is the tradition of our party," she said. Calling JNU the 'Ganga' of the country, she said students come to the institute from all over the country.

"The membership campaign is needed because we want to take along every common man. Our party believes in a fully democratic system," she said. Mahajan added that similar events will be held on other campuses across the country till 11 August to reach out to the students. She said that JNU was the first campus where the event was held.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.