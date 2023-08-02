Politics of hate, says Kapil Sibal on Maharashtra train firing, Haryana clashes, Manipur violence
In Haryana, mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana’s Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram.
Taking a swipe at the BJP over the Maharashtra train firing incident, clashes in Haryana and the violence in Manipur, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday lashed out at the ruling party at the centre, asking that if these were the “achche din” promised.
In a tweet, Sibal said, “Politics of Hate! Four killed on Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express by RPF Jawan. Victims identified by religion.”
“Shops, mosque torched; Naib Imam killed, apart from four others in Nuh. Police allegedly collaborated in violence against women in Manipur. Achche Din?” he asked.
Politics of Hate !
Related Articles
4 killed on Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express by RPF Jawan . Victims identified by religion
Shops , Mosque torched ; Naib Imam killed, apart from 4 others in Nuh
Police allegedly collaborated in violence against women in Manipur
Acchhe Din ?
— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 2, 2023
In Haryana, mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana’s Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram.
Manipur witnessed violence for over two months, which broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts of the state to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, killing over 160 people since then and injuring hundreds.
Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party’s support. He has floated a non-electoral platform ‘Insaaf’ aimed at fighting injustice.
also read
'Don't lecture us... Manipur conflict is your legacy': BJP unleashes brutal attack on Congress
‘Pitting one ethnic group against the other was the only way Congress knew how to remain in power,’ said BJP's Amit Malviya
Old photo of girl killed in Delhi peddled as body of Meitei woman triggered Manipur gangrape, public shaming
As per media reports, the mob armed with AK Rifles, SLR, INSAS, and .303 Rifles entered a village in Manipur and vandalised houses and properties. They were outraged by rumours - believed to be fake - that women from their community had been raped
Manipur Horror: 77 days after 2 Kuki women paraded naked, sexually assaulted, video goes viral as internet gets restored
The incident of two women being paraded naked by a mob of 800-1,000 men and being allegedly gang raped occurred in Thoubal district just a day after ethnic violence broke out in Manipur