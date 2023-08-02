Politics of hate, says Kapil Sibal on Maharashtra train firing, Haryana clashes, Manipur violence

Taking a swipe at the BJP over the Maharashtra train firing incident, clashes in Haryana and the violence in Manipur, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday lashed out at the ruling party at the centre, asking that if these were the “achche din” promised.

In a tweet, Sibal said, “Politics of Hate! Four killed on Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express by RPF Jawan. Victims identified by religion.”

“Shops, mosque torched; Naib Imam killed, apart from four others in Nuh. Police allegedly collaborated in violence against women in Manipur. Achche Din?” he asked.

In Haryana, mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana’s Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram.

Manipur witnessed violence for over two months, which broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts of the state to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, killing over 160 people since then and injuring hundreds.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party’s support. He has floated a non-electoral platform ‘Insaaf’ aimed at fighting injustice.