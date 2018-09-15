Policeman injured in four low intensity blasts at Jalandhar's Maqsudan Police Station; Punjab DGP orders forensic enquiry

Four low intensity blasts occurred at Maqsudan Police Station in a busy area of Punjab's Jalandhar city Friday evening, in which a police personnel sustained minor injuries, police said. They said the possibility of a terror angle or even plain mischief could not be ruled out at this stage.

According to News18, Punjab Director General of Police Suresh Arora, who was incidentally present in the city took note of the crime. He termed the incident 'very serious' and said that the forces will go to the roots of the matter. Arora visited the site of explosion on Friday night and said a forensic inquiry will shed more light on the nature of explosives.

The blasts, caused by some crude explosive, in all likelihood was triggered after the explosive material was hurled inside the police station, the police said. The incident created panic as the police station is located in a busy area.

"The police station is housed in a building of a primary health centre. It appears that someone hurled some explosive from outside. The police station is open from two sides and has low boundary wall," Jalandhar Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Sinha told PTI over phone.

At the time of the incident, Maqsudan Police Station's SHO was holding a meeting with some other personnel posted there. Sinha said a police personnel sustained minor injuries in the incident.

"We will investigate case from all angles," he said.

Asked if it was an attempt to blow up the police station and if there was a terror angle, he said, "It'll be presumptuous to say anything at this stage, but at the same time nothing can be ruled out. It can be anything. It can also be a mischief on someone's part. But we are taking it very seriously."

"We have cordoned off the area and security has been stepped up in entire Jalandhar," he said.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under provisions of the IPC and the Explosives Act, he added. Forensic team has been summoned and the CCTV footage will be examined, he said.

