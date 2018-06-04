You are here:
Policeman injured as cow smugglers open fire at cops in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Jun 04, 2018

Jaipur: A policeman was injured in an exchange of fire with cow smugglers in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

Representational image. AFP

Police rescued 21 animals from the possession of the accused, identified as Hasham and Shaukat, who were smuggling them in a truck on Sunday night.

“When a police party tried to stop them near Kaman area, they opened fire at the police. A policeman received a minor injury in the exchange of fire,” SP, Bharatpur, Anil Tank said.

Both the accused were held by the police and placed under arrest.

Hasham has cases of murder and cow smuggling, among others, against him, he said.


