You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Police vehicles damaged, 40 detained as migrant workers pelt stones in Gujarat’s Dahod amid coronavirus lockdown

India Asian News International May 03, 2020 09:04:41 IST

Dahod: Some migrant workers stranded in Khangela, Dahod pelted stones at police on Saturday, following which police vehicles were damaged. However, nobody suffered major injury during the incident.

Police vehicles damaged, 40 detained as migrant workers pelt stones in Gujarat’s Dahod amid coronavirus lockdown

Representational image. AP

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police, Dahod said, "Some anti-social elements pelted stones at us. Some of our vehicles were damaged but there were no major injuries. FIR is being registered, more than 40 people have been detained".

"People from Uttar Pradesh came here. The administration and police had given them the assurance that as soon as their government gives a nod, we will arrange vehicles for them and they will be sent back," he added.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) appealed that the administration here is serving the citizens amid the lockdown and such act will not be tolerated. "We will take strict action against such people and if needed, we will detain people under Prevention Anti-Social Activities (PASA)," he added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 03, 2020 09:04:41 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Four things you need to know about Remdesivir, the FDA-approved drug for severe COVID-19 cases

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 03 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres