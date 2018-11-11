Police to continue questioning G Janardhana Reddy today; BJP leader spends Saturday night in crime branch waiting room

The police is likely to continue questioning Karnataka mining baron G Janardhana Reddy on Sunday as well, a day after the BJP leader surrendered to the police in Bengaluru, reports said. However, it's not clear whether or not the police will arrest him. Reddy was questioned till late night on Saturday.

Reddy has been accused of taking money to thwart investigations in a ponzi scam involving the owner of Ambidant Marketing, Syed Ahmed Fareed. However, the BJP leader has denied the allegations.

On Saturday, ahead of his appearance before the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Reddy released a video message, where he termed the allegations as a "political conspiracy". In the video, he said he was not absconding as there was no need for him to flee.

"I have not committed anything wrong. The police do not have a single document to prove that I am wrong. They are misleading the media," he claimed in his message telecast by TV news channels.

According to reports, Reddy spent Saturday night in the CCB waiting room.

The CCB police had launched a hunt for Reddy since Wednesday in connection with a money transaction worth crores of rupees, allegedly linked to the ponzi scheme.

The CCB was also on the lookout for Reddy's close aide, Ali Khan, who had allegedly struck a Rs 20-crore deal with Fareed of Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd — a company accused of involvement in the ponzi scheme — to bail him out from the Enforcement Directorate investigation. According to India Today, "the company is involved in collecting investments from the customers in the name of Halal Investment and offering huge returns to the extent of up to 12 percent per month".

Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar had said on Wednesday that Reddy was absconding and the police were looking for him to question him in the case.