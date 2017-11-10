A heavy explosion was reported at a police station in Afghanistan’s Helmand province on Friday, killing one policeman and wounding five others, according to media reports.

#BREAKING – A heavy explosion reported in Bolan area in Lashkargah City, #Helmand province. Details to follow. — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) November 10, 2017

#Helmand – Border Police Commander Zahirgul Muqbil says the explosion, in Lashkargah City, left one police force member dead and five others wounded. — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) November 10, 2017

The blast occurred near the Bolan area in PD3 of Lashkargah city. The explosives were reportedly placed in a Mazda truck, TOLO news quoted Zahirgul Muqbil, commander of the Border Police Battalion in Lashkargah, as saying.

The blast resulted in causalities, leaving once policeman dead and injuring five others.

The country has reportedly seen an increase in terror attacks in recent weeks.

A week ago, gunmen stormed Shamshad TV, a Pashto language station in Kabul. killing at least one person and leaving two dozen wounded.

The assault was carried out by militants disguised as policemen, and the attack was later claimed by the Islamic State. After about three hours of fighting, Afghan special forces overpowered the attackers, who were armed with guns and grenades, and freed staff trapped inside the building.

In October, the Taliban had unleashed a series of attacks targeting police compounds and government facilities with suicide bombers in the country’s South, East and West, killing at least 74 people.

Military installations were also not spared: On 20 October, militants razed a base in the Chashmo area of Maiwand district in Kandahar, killing 43 Afghan soldiers, while a US soldier was also killed in Logar.

These repeated attacks promoted NATO to boost its training mission in Afghanistan by 3,000 troops. This will increase the number of troops from 13,000 to 16,000.

The Taliban vowed to turn Afghanistan into a “graveyard” for foreign forces after US president Donald Trump made an open-ended commitment earlier this year to keep American boots on the ground.