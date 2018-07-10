Football world cup 2018

Police recover decapitated body of RLD leader Kailash Paswan from Bihar's Nawada district

India Press Trust of India Jul 10, 2018 19:28:08 IST

Nawada: Police have recovered mutilated body of a local Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader from neighbouring Nalanda district on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday.

Representational image. Reuters

Nawada town police station Station House Office (SHO) Anjani Kumar said that the deceased identified as Kailash Paswan was kidnapped on 6 July and later killed by some unidentified persons.

The police found Paswan's body with his severed head from under the bridge over Paimar river located under jurisdiction of Khudaganj police station of Nalanda district on late Monday evening, Kumar said.

Paswan, who was Nawada district RJD's general secretary, had left his house from Budhaul village located under town police station area with some work relating to Panchayat but never returned home, he added.

His son Sanjay Paswan had lodged an FIR alleging that his father has been kidnapped. The miscreants had severed the head in order to hide the identity of the deceased, he said. Police are investigating the matter from all angles. The police officer also said that no one has been arrested so far in the case.

Kumar further said that the deceased's relatives have pointed fingers at Paswan's neighbour Kiran Devi, who runs an NGO and claims to be the second wife of the victim.


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 19:28 PM

