Police presence beefed up outside Mumbai's Taj Mahal Hotel; threatening call came from Pakistan, claim reports
The iconic Taj Hotel in Mumbai' Colaba area was among the targets of Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Cops told PTI that Mumbai police are on high alert after Monday's Karachi exchange terror attack.
Mumbai: The police has beefed up security outside the Taj Mahal Hotel in south Mumbai after the Karachi Stock Exchange terror attack, a senior official said on Tuesday.
The iconic hotel in Colaba area was among the targets of Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
The official told PTI that Mumbai police are on high alert after Monday's Karachi exchange terror attack and as part of the enhanced anti-terror measures, security outside the hotel and other vital installations have been increased.
There have been multiple reports claiming that a call originating from Pakistan was made to the hotel. According to The Indian Express, the hotel received a call around 12.30 am, where the caller identified himself as a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit and threatened to blow up the hotel. The call was traced back to Karachi, reports The Times Of India.
But has been no confirmation from the police so far about reports that a caller from Pakistan had threatened to blow up the luxury hotel, reports PTI.
"The police is on alert and an adequate number of police personnel have been deployed in the (Taj hotel) area," the official said.
With inputs from PTI
