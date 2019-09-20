Police officer explains how to lower hefty fines under amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019; clip gets 9.7 million views on Facebook

A video of a police officer explaining how to lower hefty traffic fines under the amended Motor Vehicles Act has garnered 9.7 million views on Facebook.

In the video, the police officer identifying himself as Sunil Sandhu, explained how to pay Rs 100 for a Rs 2,000 traffic challan issued under the new traffic rules.

Sandhu said a fine of Rs 5,000 can be imposed for driving without a license or a registration certificate. Driving without a pollution certificate can warrant a fine of Rs 10,000 and drivers have to pay around Rs 2,000 for not having insurance documents.

However, if the driver claims that he has 'forgotten' to carry these essential documents, he will attract a mere Rs 100 fine.

As these fines need to be paid in 15 days, the fined individuals can approach the authorities with the proper documents within this period and pay a Rs 100 fine instead of the full amount.

He said the process is time-consuming and does not apply to offenses such as drunk driving or driving without a helmet.

Many grateful Facebook users thanked Sandhu for helping in raising awareness about traffic fines and rules under the new legislation.