You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Police officer explains how to lower hefty fines under amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019; clip gets 9.7 million views on Facebook

India FP Staff Sep 20, 2019 18:43:07 IST

  • Police official Sunil Sandhu recently made a viral video on how to pay just Rs. 100 for a Rs. 2,000 traffic challan issued under the amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019

  • The video has garnered a grand total of 9.7 million views after being shared on the social media platform for a week

  • Many grateful Facebook users have thanked Sandhu for helping in raising awareness about traffic fines and rules under the new legislation

A video of a police officer explaining how to lower hefty traffic fines under the amended Motor Vehicles Act has garnered 9.7 million views on Facebook.

In the video, the police officer identifying himself as Sunil Sandhu, explained how to pay Rs 100 for a Rs 2,000 traffic challan issued under the new traffic rules.

22000 हजार का #चालान 400 में कैसे निपटाए22000 हजार का #चालान 400 में कैसे निपटाए, इस पुलिस जवान ने एकदम सही सलाह दी है

Posted by Studfeed on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Sandhu said a fine of Rs 5,000 can be imposed for driving without a license or a registration certificate. Driving without a pollution certificate can warrant a fine of Rs 10,000 and drivers have to pay around Rs 2,000 for not having insurance documents.

However, if the driver claims that he has 'forgotten' to carry these essential documents, he will attract a mere Rs 100 fine.

As these fines need to be paid in 15 days, the fined individuals can approach the authorities with the proper documents within this period and pay a Rs 100 fine instead of the full amount.

He said the process is time-consuming and does not apply to offenses such as drunk driving or driving without a helmet.

Many grateful Facebook users thanked Sandhu for helping in raising awareness about traffic fines and rules under the new legislation.

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2019 18:43:07 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores