A day after a man was killed and another injured after five youths on two-wheelers opened unprovoked firing at them in North Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, the police on Thursday made the first arrest in the case.

Police said the accused has been identified as 18-year-old Bilal Gani alias Mallu.

“The accused was apprehended near Signature Bridge at about 2 am. On 29 August, the arrested accused along with his four other associates were involved in a road rage incident,” said Joy N Tirkey, DCP Northeast.

Police said the hunt to nab the other four accused is on.

Earlier on Tuesday, a man identified as Harpreet Gill was shot dead by the assailants another man, identified as Govind Singh, was injured in the incident in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area.

According to the police, the two were travelling on a motorbike near Subhash Vihar in Bhajanpura when the assailants intercepted them. They opened fire at them before fleeing the spot, the police added.

“A case was registered in connection with the incident,” police said.

With inputs from agencies