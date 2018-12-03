Police inspector, civilian killed in Bulandshahr violence LIVE updates: Adityanath still mum; UP SIT to probe clashes

Police inspector, civilian killed in Bulandshahr violence LATEST updates: A police inspector and civilian were killed in clashes that broke out in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday over allegations of alleged cow slaughter. The civilian was identified as Sumit, and the inspector as Subodh Kumar Singh of the Syana Police Station.
A police official, addressing the media, said that a Special Investigating Team (SIT) will be formed to probe the case.
The violence reportedly began in the aftermath of an alleged case of cow slaughter, the police said. However. other reports say that the trigger was the discovery of parts of a dead cow.
Members of several Hindu groups with an alleged cow carcass gathered on the Bulandshahr-Syana road and pelted stones at the police personnel, IANS reported. The protests, believed to members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini and Bajrang Dal, also set police vehicles on fire and pelted stones at officers who reached the spot to get the situation under control. They also torched passing vehicles.
This comes while Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is out of the state, campaigning for the BJP on Rajasthan ahead of the 7 December elections.
Bulandshahr District Magistrate Anuj Jha was quoted as saying by NewsX that the police inspector was shot dead as protests broke out between two groups over the issue of illegal slaughterhouses. Four policemen and a civilian were also injured during the clashes.
The inspector has been identified as Subodh Kumar Singh identified. The profusely bleeding inspector was rushed to the Aurangabad community health centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Local Hindu organisations claimed that "minority communities" had resorted to cow slaughter in Bulandshahr, and there were rumours of the same, as well.
No preventive detentions have been made yet either, according to CNN-News18.
Updated Date: Dec 03, 2018 19:14 PM
Highlights
'Protesters were armed'
ADG (Meerut) Prashant Kumar said the protesters who attacked the police officials were armed.
Video by 101Reporters
Reinforcements rushed in, says senior police official
Reinforcement rushed to spot of violence in Bulandshahr, situation under control: ADG Law and Order Anand Kumar.
PTI
People in Bulandshahr were seen attacking a police station with sticks and stones
Video: 101Reporters
Cow-related violence earlier reported from UP's Hapur
This incident of cow-related violence has taken place after a significant gap of time. The last incident of cow-related violence reported in the national media was in June, when a 45-year-old man was lynched over rumours of cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur.
'Mob engaged in arson'
Additional Director General of Meerut zone Prashant Kumar said a mob pelted the police with stones and indulged in arson setting several vehicles and the Chingarwathi Police Chowki on fire.
Anand Kumar (ADG Law and Order) addressing the media
The official identified the second person killed as Sumit.
Anuj Jha, DM Bulandshahr, speaking on the violence
SSP Bulandshahr, KB Singh, speaking to the media
Toll rises to 2
One more person has died in the violence, and the toll has risen to 2, CNN News18 reports.
Senior officials rush to crime scene
Senior police officials have rushed to the crime scene to contain the violence, which threatens peace in the entire region.
According to available information, members of several Hindu groups with an alleged cow carcass gathered on the Bulandshahr-Syana road and pelted stones at the police personnel.
The Hindu Yuva Vahini and Bajrang Dal activists also vandalized vehicles and attacked police officials. They torched several passing vehicles.
IANS
Agitators entered into scuffle with police in Bulandshahr
The incident took place near the Chingrawathi crossing, where hundreds of people had gathered. The protesters soon entered into a scuffle with the local police and the crowd started pelting stones at them.
Protests in Bulandshahr
Video by 101Reporters
Protesters in Bulandshahr
Image by 101Reporters
Yogi Adityanath in poll-bound Rajasthan
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is in Rajasthan and is campaigning for the BJP there.
Deceased policeman identified as Subodh Kumar Singh
The police inspector who has been killed has been identified as Subodh Kumar Singh.
One police official killed during clash with protesters in Bulandshahr
One police inspector has died during a clash with protesters agitating against illegal slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, reports have said.
19:14 (IST)
SBSP MLA Om Prakash Rajbhar expresses condolences
19:12 (IST)
'Unfortunate phase of violence under BJP reign,' tweets Akhilesh Yadav
19:05 (IST)
Still no word from Yogi Adityanath
Two people were killed in the clashes in Bulandshahr, but there is still no word on the violence from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is campaigning for the BJP in poll-bound Rajasthan.
18:23 (IST)
18:12 (IST)
'Protesters were armed'
ADG (Meerut) Prashant Kumar said the protesters who attacked the police officials were armed.
Video by 101Reporters
18:02 (IST)
Reinforcements rushed in, says senior police official
Reinforcement rushed to spot of violence in Bulandshahr, situation under control: ADG Law and Order Anand Kumar.
PTI
17:53 (IST)
People in Bulandshahr were seen attacking a police station with sticks and stones
Video: 101Reporters
17:46 (IST)
Cow-related violence earlier reported from UP's Hapur
This incident of cow-related violence has taken place after a significant gap of time. The last incident of cow-related violence reported in the national media was in June, when a 45-year-old man was lynched over rumours of cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur.
17:37 (IST)
'Mob engaged in arson'
Additional Director General of Meerut zone Prashant Kumar said a mob pelted the police with stones and indulged in arson setting several vehicles and the Chingarwathi Police Chowki on fire.
17:30 (IST)
SIT to probe case
ADG (Law and order) Anand Kumar also said that an SIT has been formed to probe the case.
17:29 (IST)
Anand Kumar (ADG Law and Order) addressing the media
The official identified the second person killed as Sumit.
17:27 (IST)
Anuj Jha, DM Bulandshahr, speaking on the violence
17:25 (IST)
SSP Bulandshahr, KB Singh, speaking to the media
17:18 (IST)
Toll rises to 2
One more person has died in the violence, and the toll has risen to 2, CNN News18 reports.
16:54 (IST)
Senior officials rush to crime scene
Senior police officials have rushed to the crime scene to contain the violence, which threatens peace in the entire region.
According to available information, members of several Hindu groups with an alleged cow carcass gathered on the Bulandshahr-Syana road and pelted stones at the police personnel.
The Hindu Yuva Vahini and Bajrang Dal activists also vandalized vehicles and attacked police officials. They torched several passing vehicles.
IANS
16:48 (IST)
Agitators entered into scuffle with police in Bulandshahr
The incident took place near the Chingrawathi crossing, where hundreds of people had gathered. The protesters soon entered into a scuffle with the local police and the crowd started pelting stones at them.
16:42 (IST)
Protests in Bulandshahr
Video by 101Reporters
16:33 (IST)
Protesters in Bulandshahr
Image by 101Reporters
16:28 (IST)
Yogi Adityanath in poll-bound Rajasthan
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is in Rajasthan and is campaigning for the BJP there.
16:25 (IST)
Deceased policeman identified as Subodh Kumar Singh
The police inspector who has been killed has been identified as Subodh Kumar Singh.
16:21 (IST)
One police official killed during clash with protesters in Bulandshahr
One police inspector has died during a clash with protesters agitating against illegal slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, reports have said.