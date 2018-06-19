You are here:
Police in Maharashtra's Palghar pool in money to reward physically-challenged boy who cleared Class 10 boards with distinction

India Press Trust of India Jun 19, 2018 18:36:19 IST

Palghar: In a humanitarian gesture, some police personnel pooled money to reward a physically challenged 17-year-old tribal boy who wrote his class 10 exam papers with his feet and secured distinction.

Representational image. AFP

Kalpesh Dhoda, from Kallole village in Palghar, was born without hands. His father works as a security guard at a firm while his mother is a farm labourer. But, the boy's grit to study did not let his disability and poor financial background come in the way.

Dhoda, who studied at a government ashram school for tribals (a residential school) at Betegaon, appeared for his Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination conducted recently and wrote the exam papers with the help of his toes.

He not only cleared the exams but also got a distinction by securing 75.4 percent marks. Moved by Dhoda's determination to invalidate his physical challenges, the personnel of the Kasa police station in Palghar pooled money and collected Rs 21,000.

Palghar's Additional Superintendent of Police Yogesh Chavan handed over the sum to the boy's parents at a function on Monday.

The emotionally overwhelmed parents of the boy were happy to receive the money. The Kasa police personnel also assured that they would provide any further assistance required for his higher education.

Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan lauded the policemen's gesture to reward and encourage the boy to study further.


