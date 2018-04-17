You are here:
Police files chargesheet against four Delhi University students for stalking, misbehaving with Smriti Irani

India FP Staff Apr 17, 2018 10:21:23 IST

The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against four people for allegedly misbehaving and stalking Union minister Smriti Irani in 2017, media reports said.

File image of Union I&B minister Smriti Irani. PTI

The four Delhi University students were booked for stalking, criminal intimidation and intention to insulting the modesty of a woman, ANI reported.

In April 2017, the drunk students allegedly followed Irani's car in Lutyens' Delhi, after which they were detained by the police.

Acting on the complaint, police intercepted the car in which the four youths were travelling. The students, in the age group of 18-19 years, had been detained at Chanakyapuri police station.

"Their medical examination has confirmed the presence of alcohol in their blood. They were returning from a friend's birthday party in south Delhi and were roaming in the area for fun," the police had said.

With inputs from PTI

 


Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 10:21 AM

