Police detain 45-year-old Marathwada woman who tried to end life outside Mantralaya in Mumbai

India Press Trust of India Aug 01, 2018 15:10:00 IST

Mumbai: A 45-year-old woman allegedly tried to immolate herself in front of the state secretariat here today, the latest such incident at the building in last several months, a police official said.

Radhabai Salunke, hailing from Beed district in Marathwada region, came to the secretariat, also called as 'Mantralaya', on Wednesday and poured kerosene on herself.

File image of Mantralaya

She was about to set herself ablaze when the police nabbed her, the official said. The woman had came to the secretariat to seek justice in a land dispute case, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Khaire said. She was detained and handed over to the Marine Drive police, he added.

Earlier in June, a man hailing from Dhule in north Maharashtra, had attempted suicide at the entrance of Mantralaya while seeking probe in a scheduled caste recruitment drive.

In March, a 56-year-old labourer from Beed district had tried to end his life outside the building, after a "police patil" in his village allegedly tried to usurp his land.

In February, a 45-year-old man had committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of Mantralaya, after which the BJP-led state government set up a safety net covering the open space on the first floor of the seven-storey building.

On 22 January, an 84-year-old farmer from Dhule had consumed poison in the Mantralaya premises, demanding adequate compensation for his land, which was acquired by the government for a solar power project.


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 15:10 PM

