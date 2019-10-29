Police complaint filed against BJP's Kapil Mishra for 'inflammatory, unacceptable' tweet targeting Muslim community over air pollution woes

New Delhi: A complaint was filed against BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Monday for allegedly targeting the Muslim community.

Mishra took to micro-blogging site Twitter and mocked the community.

Yesterday, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had tweeted "Pollution kam karna hai to yeh wale patakhe kam karo, Diwali ke patakhe nahi," along with a picture in which few members of the Muslim community can be seen. https://t.co/W4E5xTlb5N pic.twitter.com/nnd4lKH1nR — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

Mahmood Ahmed, a resident of Joga Bai Extension filed the complaint at the Jamia Nagar Police Station requesting to register an FIR under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code.

He alleged that Mishra's tweet allegedly sought to "create enmity, hatred and communal violence".

"This is to bring to your notice that Mr Kapil Mishra, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Delhi, has on 28 October 2019 made inflammatory comments targeting the Muslim community through his Twitter handle: @KapilMishra_IND," the complaint read.

"This content is inflammatory, unacceptable and seeks to create enmity, hatred and communal violence. It is demeaning, degrading and obscene, will corrupt minds and seriously affect religious sentiments. It may lead to illogical and dangerous consequences," it said.

Mishra had tweeted in Hindi: 'Pollution kum karna hai to... yeh wale patakhe kum karo, Diwali ke patakhe Nahin ('If one wants to reduce pollution, these crackers must be reduced not the Diwali crackers"

He tweeted along with a picture in which few members of the Muslims community can be seen.

Mishra's tweet came as air pollution levels spiked across Delhi-NCR after Diwali. However, the BJP leader deleted the tweet later after drawing flak on social media.

