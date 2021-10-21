According to data from the National Police Memorial, a total of 35,134 police personnel have died in the line of duty from Independence till 31 August 2019

Every year, the Police Commemoration Day is observed on 21 October. The day was instituted with an aim to pay tribute to the police personnel who lay their lives down in the line of duty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to mark the occasion, acknowledging the “outstanding efforts by our police forces in preserving law and order, and assisting others in times of need.”

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the slain police personnel, writing that their sacrifice and dedication is an inspiration to everyone. He added that the country’s police force was a “wonderful example of the culmination of courage, restraint, and diligence”.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid tribute to the police personnel who were killed in the service to their country.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also marked the occasion. He said the country is indebted to all martyred policemen” for their courage and dedication”.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) Central Association said that the nation will never forget the sacrifices made by the brave hearts who were martyred.

History

Police Commemoration Day owes its origin to a 1959 clash with Chinese troops in the Hot Springs area of Ladakh. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had been given the responsibility of maintaining security in the frontier region and manning the border posts.

A reconnaissance squad was captured by Chinese soldiers near the Kongka Pass. A search operation launched for the missing squad resulted in a clash, with 10 police personnel losing their lives on 21 October, 1959. Since then, the day has been marked every year to remember their sacrifice, as well as that of all police personnel who have lost their lives in service of the nation.

National Police Memorial

In 2018, PM Modi unveiled the National Police Memorial in New Delhi, in honour of the occasion. The memorial also includes a Wall of Valour, as well as a museum and a central sculpture dedicated to the force.

Last year, Amit Shah paid tribute to slain police personnel at the location and told their family members that this memorial was not merely made of bricks, stones and cement, it reminded the country that every single drop of the martyrs’ blood has taken India forward on the path of development.